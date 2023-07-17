Google search 'Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling' and see magic!

The release date of the much-awaited movie Barbie is fast approaching and the PR team of the film is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the huge success of Barbie. The excitement around the film has grown so much that if you simply search "Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling" on Google, you will get astonished by the celebratory themes around the search.

