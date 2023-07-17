Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Google search 'Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling' and see magic!

Google search 'Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling' and see magic!

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:55 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • The excitement around the Barbie film has grown so much that if you simply search Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling on Google, you will get astonishing results

Actors Ryan Gosling Margot Robbie and America Ferrera, pose for a photo on the red carpet of the Barbie movie

The release date of the much-awaited movie Barbie is fast approaching and the PR team of the film is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the huge success of Barbie. The excitement around the film has grown so much that if you simply search "Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling" on Google, you will get astonished by the celebratory themes around the search.

The release date of the much-awaited movie Barbie is fast approaching and the PR team of the film is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the huge success of Barbie. The excitement around the film has grown so much that if you simply search "Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling" on Google, you will get astonished by the celebratory themes around the search.

Barbie and Oppenheimer who share the same release date have created a lot of buzz in the past few days. The amazing promotions around Barbie film are boosting the excitement with fans claiming they can't wait for the release of the film.

Barbie and Oppenheimer who share the same release date have created a lot of buzz in the past few days. The amazing promotions around Barbie film are boosting the excitement with fans claiming they can't wait for the release of the film.

Barbie draws inspiration from the fashionable dolls created by Mattel and is scheduled for release in theaters on 21 July. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is based on the beloved Mattel fashion dolls and is estimated to have a budget of approximately 10 crores.

Barbie draws inspiration from the fashionable dolls created by Mattel and is scheduled for release in theaters on 21 July. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is based on the beloved Mattel fashion dolls and is estimated to have a budget of approximately 10 crores.

The PR team of the Barbie is doing some great work and is painting Pink every city they visit.

The PR team of the Barbie is doing some great work and is painting Pink every city they visit.

Barbie's expected collections

Despite Warner Bros conservative estimation of a three-day box office revenue of $60 million, industry experts hold the belief that the actual figures will surpass this projection. This optimistic view is based on the film's robust appeal to women, specifically targeting the demographic of females under the age of 25.

Barbie's expected collections

Despite Warner Bros conservative estimation of a three-day box office revenue of $60 million, industry experts hold the belief that the actual figures will surpass this projection. This optimistic view is based on the film's robust appeal to women, specifically targeting the demographic of females under the age of 25.

The industry expects Barbie collections to cross at least $80 million during the first weekend which can even rise to $100 million.

The industry expects Barbie collections to cross at least $80 million during the first weekend which can even rise to $100 million.

"I knew how excited we felt about sharing this movie and I had hoped that other people would feel that excitement too but it's kind of come back at us with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I'm even shocked, very shocked," Barbie actress Margot Robbie told Reuters at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

"I knew how excited we felt about sharing this movie and I had hoped that other people would feel that excitement too but it's kind of come back at us with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I'm even shocked, very shocked," Barbie actress Margot Robbie told Reuters at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 06:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.