Google search upgrades make it harder for websites to win traffic

Debate over Google's influence is gathering intensity as US regulators prepare an antitrust case against the company in what will be one of the biggest legal clashes between the government and a corporation since the US sued Microsoft Corp. in 1998. Google controls about 85% of the US search market, and the changes it’s made have piled pressure on businesses to pay more to appear at the top of search results. That’s already a focus of regulators. Last year, David Cicilline, head of the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, asked Google if a 2004 statement from co-founder Larry Page that the company wants to get users “out of Google and to the right place as fast as possible," still described its approach. In a written response, Google simply skipped the question.