Home / News / India /  Google to focus on investing in women-led early-stage startups

Google aims to focus on investing in women-led early-stage startups through its 75,000 crore India Digitisation Fund, said a senior company official on Monday. 

The company had launched $10 billion -- about 75,000 crore as per the prevailing exchange rate at the end of 2020 -- to make access to the internet affordable. 

Through Google India Digitisation Fund (IDF), the company bought a 7.73 per cent stake in Jio for  $4.5 billion and a 1.2 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for $700 million.

"Moving forward, as part of our IDF investments, we will be targeting support for early-stage companies with a particular focus on women-led startups," Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager & VP, Google India said at Google for India event. 

The company announced several projects powered by artificial intelligence, including speech technology, voice and video search etc.

"With AI, text content can convert to video in an instant...Translations from English to virtually any language are possible at scale. AI can bring quantum leaps in online safety through advanced threat detection," Gupta said. 

The company announced a collaboration with Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science to collect speech data from 773 districts across India to fine-tune its language translation and search technology.

Google announced a grant of $1 million to set up India's first responsible AI centre at IIT Madras.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout