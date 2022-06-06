Google to hire 160 people for Hyderabad campus, largest outside its headquarters

Google India on its website said Google Hyderabad is looking to hire 160 people for its different departments like Engineering and Technology (115 jobs), Sales, Service and Support (34 jobs), Business Strategy (22 jobs), People (8 jobs), Design (5 jobs), Facilities (2 jobs), Legal (2 jobs), and Finance (1 job)
Search engine giant Google is looking to hire 160 people in different departments for its largest India campus in Hyderabad defying the layoffs trend in the sector. The selected candidates will play an important part in helping to keep Googlers from around the world productive.
Google India on its website said Google Hyderabad is looking to hire 160 people for its different departments like Engineering and Technology (115 jobs), Sales, Service and Support (34 jobs), Business Strategy (22 jobs), People (8 jobs), Design (5 jobs), Facilities (2 jobs), Legal (2 jobs), and Finance (1 job).
Google India said, “If you’re looking for a challenge served up with a helping of fun, bring your ingenuity to Google Hyderabad."
To recharge your creative batteries, there’s an indoor cricket pitch and massage therapists, Google Hyderabad said. Google India celebrates local festivals like Diwali and Eid ul-Fitr, and its chefs prepare the cuisines of all 28 Indian states, the firm further added.
"Our engineers have impacted millions of lives thanks to critical contributions to global products such as Gmail, Docs, and Maps. Our sales Googlers support advertisers small and large in India, North America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.
Google India said on its website that, a minimum of eight years of work experience in consulting; software, Internet, media industries and/or early stage companies is required for Strategy and Operations Lead.
MBA or graduate degree in a management, technical or engineering field, experience in management consulting, investment banking, corporate strategy, or equivalent project management experience and knowledge of Service Operations, Customer Support Operations and Internet/Online Media is Preferred qualifications for the candidate.
Lead Data Analyst, Google Ads, Trust and Safety:Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Quantitative Social Sciences, or equivalent practical experience. 8 years of experience in data and analytics. Experience with SQL database queries/analysis, and writing code in web or mobile development language (e.g., Java, JavaScript, Python, Go, PHP, Android, or iOS) are the minimum qualifications for the candidate.
Authoring Lead, Business Solutions and Insights: The minimum qualifications for the candidate for the post are bachelor's degree in Computer Science, a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience. 8 years of experience in translating product and technical concepts for non-technical and executive audiences. Experience in product implementations, digital ad operations, or technical sales. Experience with SQL.
Practice Product Lead, Search Assets, Creatives and Formats: Minimum qualifications for the post are bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience. 10 years of experience in advertising product development/commercialization/activation. 5 years of experience in a tech or media environment.Experience with search, search tools, and online advertising
In April 2022, the internet giant began its work on its largest campus outside of its headquarters in the US. The 3 million square feet building at Gachibowli, the information technology cluster. In April, the company also unveiled the design of the campus spread at the 7.3-acre site it acquired in 2019.
The building prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency throughout its design.
An agreement for the campus was signed between the Telangana government and Google in 2015.
