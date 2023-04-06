Google to impose stricter guidelines for personal loans applications on Play Store effective from May 31

Google to impose stricter guidelines for personal loans applications on Play Store effective from May 312 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:51 PM IST
- Google is revising its Personal Loans policy to specify that applications that offer or enable personal loans may not access user-confidential information.
Google is revising its "Personal Loans policy" to specify that applications that offer or enable personal loans may not access user-confidential information. For personal loan applications that expose users to misleading or hazardous financial products or services, Google said it is introducing additional requirements which will be in force from May 31.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×