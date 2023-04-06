Google to impose stricter guidelines for personal loans applications on Play Store effective from May 31

“The existing personal loans on payment companies like Google Pay and more are fantastic for a credit scare country like India. Over 70MM users in India can easily avail of credit on the application. Google Pay users range from income limits vary. The users need to provide KYC and all other bank details, but the problem lies elsewhere. The actual problem with providing loans/credit is the recovery mechanisms. The lenders require and have access to plenty of personal data of consumers. Therefore RBI has taken strict actions. One solution to this, and ensure that users also pay on time, not default and lenders or loan recovery mechanisms do not keep calling the users, is ensuring that it is a secured loan over a period of time. This bridges the gap between the cream of loan seekers and loan seekers that are in peril of default and/or have taken multiple loans," said Shreyansh Nahar CEO and Co-founder of Finsire.