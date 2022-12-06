Google told to drop advertisements  of online betting firms

“The MIB can direct platforms to stop carrying and further refrain from publishing advertisements for overseas betting companies in India," said Kaushik Moitra, partner at Bharucha and Partners. “The advisories of MIB stipulate that betting and gambling are classified as illegal activities in many states, and publication of such ads will be in violation of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Further, in terms of paragraph 9 of the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, framed under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, since betting and gambling are classified as ‘illegal activities’ in most states, the advertisement thereof is prohibited by law."