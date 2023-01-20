Google vows to cooperate with CCI after Android ruling

Google vows to cooperate with CCI after Android ruling1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
‘We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward,’ a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters
NEW DELHI: Tech Giant Google has said that it will cooperate with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order forcing the US firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform.
"We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
"We are reviewing the details of yesterday's decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal," Google said, adding that it would continue to pursue its legal challenge to the Android decision.
In a major setback for Google, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) interim order declining to grant a stay on the imposition of ₹1,337 crore penalty on the US tech giant by the competition regulator. The penalty on Google was imposed for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem.
Google now needs to comply within seven days. The technology giant has also been asked to pay 10 per cent of the penalty amount.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictionson device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps and ensuring exclusivity of its search. It also fined Google $161 million.
-With agency inputs
