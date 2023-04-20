Google, YouTube asked by court to remove 'misleading' content on Aaradhya Bachchan2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Amid the circulation of fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the Delhi HC has ordered Google and YouTube to take down content claiming Aaradhya Bachchan of being 'ill' and ‘no more’
Social media has its own obsession with star kids and their whereabouts, which often leads to the spread of fake information. In a recent case of fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan, the Delhi High Court directed Google to take down videos claiming the star kid to be ‘critically ill’ and ‘no more’.
