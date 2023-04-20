Social media has its own obsession with star kids and their whereabouts, which often leads to the spread of fake information. In a recent case of fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan, the Delhi High Court directed Google to take down videos claiming the star kid to be ‘critically ill’ and ‘no more’.

The High Court also restrained YouTube channels from publishing misleading content on the health of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It also gave a sharp reaction to the spread of misleading information as “morbid perversity"

During the hearing, Justice C Hari Shankar stated that every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, and dissemination of misleading information in respect of a child's health was “completely intolerable in law".

In the interim order, the court has asked Google to inform the applicants about the details of the up-loaders in question. It was clarified that publishing any misleading videos in the future should be brought to Google's notice in a feature.

The court also directed the centre to block access to the questionable content and said Google was duty-bound to follow the legal framework for intermediaries.

"Defendants 1 to 9 (YouTube channels) are completely restrained from publishing, sharing, and disseminating any content on any public platform across the net relating to the state of health or physical condition of the plaintiff," ordered the court.

It also added that Google will need to immediately delist and deactivate all videos, that were mentioned in the plea. In its remark, the court also underlined that spreading misinformation about a child is an act of “morbid perversity" and “complete apathy in the interest of the child".

In addition to being asked to take down videos, Google was also asked to file a response stating in detail its policy on dealing with such objectionable content on its YouTube platform given intermediary rules.

(With agency inputs)