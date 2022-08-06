Google's 'India Ki Udaan' to show India's milestones on 75 years of Independence

As India marks its 75 years of independence, Google, on Friday, launched an online project,' India ki Udaan' that will take the netizens to the rich culture and heritage of India through its rich archives and featuring artistic illustrations
As India marks its 75 years of independence, search giant Google has found its way to narrate the story of India's achievements online. Google, on Friday, launched an online project,' India ki Udaan' that will take the netizens to the rich culture and heritage of India through its rich archives and featuring artistic illustrations.
The project was officially launched at an event that was organized under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the Sunder Nursery in the presence of Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and other senior officials of the Ministry.
Executed by Google Arts and Culture, the project has been based on the theme 'Unwavering and undying spirit of India over these past 75 years.
As the whole nation celebrates the 75th year of Independence under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Google is also planning to partner with the Ministry of Culture to create informative online content that will showcase the contribution of Indians in transforming the nation after and before independence. Google also announced to launch of a series of special initiatives across its products and services that will offer rich content and a prime experience to its Indian users all through the anniversary year.
The centerpiece of the event was a new online collection titled 'India Ki Udaan' available on the Google Arts & Culture website. The collection features India's rich cultural diversities and iconic moments. People can revisit those moments through this collection by visiting on the official website of google.
Published in English and Hindi, it allows anyone to explore more than 120 illustrations and 21 stories created by 10 talented artists, alongside exhibitions from various institutions across India — including the Ministry of Tourism, Museum of Art & Photography, Heritage Directorate of the Indian Railways, the Indian Academy of Sciences and Dastkari Haat Samiti.
The initiative will offer a unique view to users to witness India's remarkable moments virtually. If users will venture more into the collection they would be able to know about the iconic personalities in Indian history, scientific and sports achievements, and leading female personalities of the country. The tech giant has planned to involve artists from India and across the globe to give a rich and unique experience through this online archive.
Simon Rein, senior program manager at Google Arts and Culture, told PTI that the 'India ki Udaan' project "marries the rich archival content with artistic talent as demonstrated by illustrators".
A physical representation of the new digital collection was also set up at the venue, with a kite-shaped digital screen, pictures with augmented reality experience, and other tech-driven experiences.
In its 10th year in India, Google Arts & Culture has showcased India's rich culture in many ways. Working with over 100 partners in India, it has brought India's cultural heritage to people all around the world.
While addressing the people at the event, Culture Minister Reddy urged the Google team to create a unique doodle on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign that would encourage its employees and others to join the campaign with full energy.
In his speech, Reddy focused on the possibilities in which Google could help the Culture Ministry in enhancing the monitoring of heritage sites. For this, he asked the Tech giant to help the government in digital mapping of the boundaries of 3,000 centrally protected monuments. He also said that the company can help in digitally preserving the rare archives.
"Therefore, we urge the Google team to be a partner in the government's transformative journey, as also promote India's tourism destinations. India today is in the middle of the digital, data, and disintermediation revolution. Digital revolution coupled with ease of doing business has allowed common Indian citizens to avail of services in a faceless, presence and cashless manner," Reddy was quoted as saying in the statement.
He also added that the nation is among those rare countries that provide data at the lowest rates to users. All this could happen because of proactive government policy. He threw light upon the big shift in competition in the telecom sector and the way the government has removed the middlemen to make India's small business export ready.
Apart from launching its popular programs and projects, Google invited entries for this year's Doodle4Google contest, which is based on the theme, 'In the next 25 years, my India will'.
"The winner of this year's Doodle4Google will see their artwork on the Google homepage in India on November 14, and win a ₹5,00,000 college scholarship, a ₹2,00,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organisation, a recognition of achievement, Google hardware, and fun Google collectibles. Four group winners and 15 finalists will also win exciting prizes," Google added in the statement.
