Anand Mahindra has shared a video of some objects that people used to have at their home in earlier days, back in the 80s and the 90s. However, those are no more used these days as we have upgraded versions of the same that are technologically far more advanced.

“What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them…A kind of dinosaur museum," wrote the billionaire businessman as he shared the video.

The video shows an old landline telephone set, a scooter, an iron and a number of lanterns of various types. It also shows an alarm clock of olden days, a traditional torchlight, a kerosine stove and a vessel. The video also shows cassettes along with a tape recorder, typewriters and a transistor radio.

The video also shows vintage print commercials like one Lux soap ads featuring young Zeenat Aman and Sadhna separately, an Agfa Isola camera ad, Filmfare ads featuring young Waheeda Rehman, Madhubala, Padmini and Smriti Biswas separately, and a Bombay Dyeing ad featuring young Amitabh Bachchan.

Additionally, the video shows cigarette ads of older companies like Charminar featuring young Jacky Shroff and Panama. It shows old ads of Eveready batteries, Pond’s talcum powder, Colgate tooth powder, Dalda vanaspati and Rajdoot DTS 175 motorbike. The entire video plays with Lata Mangeshkar singing Guzra Hua Zamana song from the 1958 movie Shirin Farhad.

What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them…A kind of dinosaur museum 😊 pic.twitter.com/x8w2Row82E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 6, 2023

To Mahindra’s post, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit replied, “Sir all this is available at Chor Bazar & Oshiwara market (Mumbai) . We buy all this for our shoots from these very markets."

“Nostalgic and evergreen. What a time that was and truly our new generation will find it difficult to believe. Seeing this compilation gave me goosebumps and took me back to that old wonderful times," one Twitter user wrote.

