Sharing about the incredible sacrifices made by soldiers, the Indian Army on Wednesday said despite facing extreme weather conditions in areas such as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, its troops remained steadfast in their duty.

“As we welcome the New Year, it's important to take a moment to reflect on the incredible sacrifices made by our soldiers, especially those guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir,” said the Indian Army.

“The Indian Army, despite facing extreme weather conditions — from searing heat in the summer in Rajasthan to bone-chilling cold in the winter in Ladakh, J&K, Himachal, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim — remains steadfast in its duty,” it added.

The Indian Army further said: “The rugged, treacherous terrain, often covered in snow or turning into a swamp during the monsoon, presents constant challenges, yet our soldiers persevere with unwavering commitment.”

Army chief reviews operational preparedness, interacts with troops in Dehradun Recently, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Dehradun during which he reviewed operational preparedness, interacted with troops and received "comprehensive briefings" from some of the top officers on the ongoing security initiatives and infrastructure development in the region, said a report by news agency PTI citing sources.

Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the Uttarakhand capital on Monday. He was accompanied by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command.

He also underscored the critical importance of "maintaining peak operational efficiency and adaptability" in an increasingly complex and "evolving security environment," they said.

The visit to the Uttarakhand capital underscores the "proactive approach" taken by the Chief of the Army Staff to ensure mission readiness while boosting the morale of the troops deployed in varied and challenging terrains.

The briefings covered the region's operational capabilities, ongoing security initiatives and infrastructure development, the report said.