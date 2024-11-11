GOP Edges Closer to House Win as Congress Returns for Lame Duck

(Bloomberg) -- Republicans appear close to securing sweeping power in the US government, inching toward retaining the House majority as Congress returns for its lame-duck session this week.

With 218 seats needed for Republicans to keep their majority in the 435-member chamber in January, the Associated Press as of Sunday had called 213 contests for the GOP.

There are 19 races still in play, with Democrats holding 203 seats. Washington’s 4th District is among the races not yet called by the AP, with two Republican candidates pitted against each other. That means the GOP can count at least one more win toward its tally.

Many of the remaining House races are in California, which tends to take longer counting votes than some other states because of its extensive vote-by-mail system.

If Republicans hold on to control of the House, the party will have a so-called “trifecta” and lead both chambers of Congress, as well as the executive branch.

Holding both chambers will provide an easier path for much of President-elect Donald Trump’s legislative promises and agenda, which includes mass deportations and reining in clean energy. But the majority in the House will again be a narrow one, which contributed to the intra-party GOP dysfunction and squabbles that marked the current congressional session.

Republican senators are set to hold leadership votes this week to replace Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Senators John Thune of South Dakota and John Cornyn of Texas are among the top contenders for the party’s most coveted position, along with Florida’s Rick Scott.

Scott has recently gained momentum among Trump allies, picking up endorsements from Elon Musk and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. He said one of his first priorities if elected would be to get Trump’s nominees through, in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

“We can’t keep doing what we’re doing. We have to be the change,” Scott said. “That’s what Donald Trump got elected to do — to be the change.”

Hours later, Trump said that any Republican running for the leadership position must agree to recess appointments, in a post on Truth Social Sunday.

A recess appointment sidesteps the Senate confirmation process, allowing the president to temporarily install a nominee while the chamber is on break.

Among other priorities for Congress this week, newly elected members will arrive in Washington on Nov. 12 for a 10-day orientation.

