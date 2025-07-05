Gopal Khemka shot dead: Flashback to 2018 when BJP leader’s son was also killed

Six years after his son and BJP leader Gunjan Khemka was killed, Patna's famous businessman, Gopal Khemka, was shot dead near Gandhi Maidan in Bihar's capital at around 11 pm on 4 July by unknown miscreants, reported Live Hindustan.

Advertisement

The police have recovered one bullet and shell from the crime scene and have started their investigation, added the report.

The incident took place on Friday night when the miscreants opened fire on Gopal Khemka as soon as he got out of his car near his apartment at Raghuram Chowk in Patna.

"On the night of 4 July, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan," Live Hindustan quoted SP Patna, Diksha, as saying.

"The crime scene have been secured, and further investigation is underway... One bullet and one shell have been recovered," she added.

Also Read | Who is Sanjay Verma? How is he linked to Sonam Raghuvanshi

Not the first incident: Though this is not the first murder in his family. In 2018 too, his son, Gunjan Khemka, was murdered in a similar way at his cotton bandage factory in Hajipur. He was then a BJP leader and Bihar's state convenor of small industries cell.

Advertisement

Even Gopal Khemka's younger son was shot.

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has ordered to form an SIT to probe the case and it is being led by Central SP Diksha.

Following Khemka's murder, his wife and family members have reached Patna.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chairs meeting: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state after Gopal Khemka's death, officials said.

Also Read | Instagram influencer Kamal Kaur found dead: Check her last mysterious post

The death of Khemka was also discussed in the meeting attended by Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar and other senior police officers.

“The CM emphasised that the rule of law is top priority for the NDA government, and warned of strict action against police personnel in case of negligence,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Advertisement

“He also instructed officials concerned to complete the investigation into the killing of Khemka at the earliest," read the statement, cited by news wire PTI.