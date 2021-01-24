Subscribe
Home >News >India >Gopalpur-Digha highway project to boost infrastructure of coastal region: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Gopalpur-Digha highway project to boost infrastructure of coastal region: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST PTI

The 452-km long Gopalpur-Digha highway will emerge as an economic corridor for the transport of agricultural and pisciculture produce to Paradip and Dhamra ports

KENDRAPARA (ODISHA) : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here Sunday the coastal highway project worth 7,500 that will link Gopalpur in Odisha and Digha in West Bengal will boost infrastructure and economy of Odisha.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here Sunday the coastal highway project worth 7,500 that will link Gopalpur in Odisha and Digha in West Bengal will boost infrastructure and economy of Odisha.

Briefing reporters after visiting Bhitarkanika National Park, the minister said that the 452-km long highway will emerge as an economic corridor for the transport of agricultural and pisciculture produce to Paradip and Dhamra ports."It will also act as a protective barrier for vulnerable seaside villages from the onslaught of cyclones and floods," the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

Dwelling on the tourism potential of the region, he said, the Centre will extend all possible support to the state for improving tourism infrastructure at Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district.

"Eco-tourism will be further developed here without causing damage to vegetation and wildlife," he said.

Eco-tourism in Bhitarkanika will generate employment opportunities for women and youths, fishermen, boatmen, and lead to socio-economic development of villages lying in the fringes of the national park, he added.

"Dense mangrove forests, exciting trekking trails, birds chirping in colonies, creeks and canals teeming with wildlifeBhitarkanika National Park spoils you for choices. An off-the-beaten track, a visit to Bhitarkanika is a must during this time of the year", Pradhan tweeted after visiting the national park.

