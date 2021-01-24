Briefing reporters after visiting Bhitarkanika National Park, the minister said that the 452-km long highway will emerge as an economic corridor for the transport of agricultural and pisciculture produce to Paradip and Dhamra ports."It will also act as a protective barrier for vulnerable seaside villages from the onslaught of cyclones and floods," the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}