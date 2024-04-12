Pilot Gopi Thotakura becomes first Indian space tourist to fly with Blue Origin: 'Dream can come alive'
Indian pilot Gopi Thotakura, all set to fly on a Blue Origin space mission, spoke about his “original dream” of becoming an astronaut.
Gopi Thotakura is all set to become the first Indian “tourist" to fly to the "lower earth orbit in the near future". He is among the six-person crew flying on Blue Origin's New Shepard 25th Mission (or NS-25 mission). His name was released by Blue Origin on X on April 4. He has been selected as a tourist to go to space on board a Blue Origin rocket.