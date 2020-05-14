GOQii launches Vital 3.0 wearable that can measure body temperature

NEW DELHI: GOQii’s new wrist-worn fitness band Vital 3.0 can measure heart rate, blood pressure and more importantly body temperature— a key symptom of covid-19, the company announced on Thursday.

The band, priced at ₹3,999, will be available in India in a phased manner and on an immediate basis to frontline workers, government agencies and private companies. Some units will be available for the public through Amazon and Flipkart.

GOQii has donated 1,000 units of Vital 3.0 to the Mumbai Police, enabling the department to remotely track the body temperature of their officials on the ground using GOQii Preventive Health platform. Vital 3.0 can take readings at frequent intervals by itself.

To minimise frequent contact between caregivers and covid-19 patients, some hospitals in China are already using medically approved wrist worn wearables with in-built sensors to take body temperature readings of covid-19 patients at regular intervals. In case of hike in temperature they immediately alert caregivers.

While GOQii's wristband is not a medically approved device they can still be used for reference. GOQii has also said that the Vital 3.0 is only a screening device and not a medical device. They have recommended that it should be used for screening purposes only. The temperature range of Vital 3.0 is 77°F to 113 °F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 °F.

GOQii has also teamed up with German health tech start-up Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to check the accuracy of early detection of cvoid-19 using wearables.

“Combined usage of the detection algorithm and the Vital 3.0 can help significantly in isolating potential covid-19 patients and preventing further spread. We are confident that the clinical study will show positive results in predicting covid-19 infection," Vishal Gondal, founder & CEO, GOQii said in a press statement.

Thryve’s machine learning-based algorithms can generate actionable insights on covid-19 and can help health service providers to discover underlying patterns. Thryve is already working with the Robert Koch-Institute to help monitor the spread of covid-19 using wearable data.

GOQii is also planning to launch the band in US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE and Singapore. The company has also reached out to Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium, a subsidiary of US Armed Forces. The US army had urged tech companies to develop a wearable to identify covid-19 symptoms.

