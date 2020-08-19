Gordon Ramsay wants to open a restaurant in India, and location might be Kerala

Before Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill, Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay was in Coorg, shooting for the second season of National Geographic’s “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted". He cooked famous pandi curry for local women in Coorg. He also shot portions of the show in Kerala, which spurred him further to think about opening a restaurant in "God's Own Country".

In an interview with IANS, Ramsay said: “There are very few countries in the world that have such unique diverse flavours from north to south and then east to west. Every state, every region in India has its own speciality in food. I have been coming to India for so many years, and every time I explore something new. It’s the love of local people that compels me to visit the country again and again. I really want to open my restaurant for the Indian people in India."

Speaking about South Indian cuisine, he said, “The south is all about spices and it felt amazing to smell the fragrances of those masalas. It was an incredible experience visiting India this time. I shot with local female cooks. Trust me, they are far, far better than me. In fact, I was surprised to see how they were not sweating while cooking in such hot climate."

On Sunday, the celebrity chef took to Twitter announce airing of Uncharted in India and said, "In honour of #Uncharted airing in #India tonight, here's a delicious Pumpkin #Curry I whipped up while we were shooting in #Kerala ! This has to be one of my favourite dishes I've cooked for my @YouTube Channel....as well as the hottest one."

In honour of #Uncharted airing in #India tonight, here's a delicious Pumpkin #Curry I whipped up while we were shooting in #Kerala ! This has to be one of my favourite dishes I've cooked for my @YouTube Channel....as well as the hottest one ! Watch it now: https://t.co/jPmqCTrEVW pic.twitter.com/NvhuHm7wXM — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 16, 2020

In July 2019, Ramsay was quoted saying in a select roundtable interaction from Los Angeles over phone, “It’s (Kerala’s) the land of the spice, and the fragrance. I didn’t think vegetarian cuisine could be that good in an ashram cooking with 55-60 women, preparing the most amazing meals."

