Gordon Ramsay wants to open a restaurant in India, and location might be Kerala

In an interview with IANS, Ramsay said: “There are very few countries in the world that have such unique diverse flavours from north to south and then east to west. Every state, every region in India has its own speciality in food. I have been coming to India for so many years, and every time I explore something new. It’s the love of local people that compels me to visit the country again and again. I really want to open my restaurant for the Indian people in India."