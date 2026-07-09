Got a traffic challan SMS? PIB warns of new scam that could empty your bank account

If you've received a message claiming you have a pending traffic challan and asking you to click on a link to make a payment, think twice before opening it.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), through its Fact Check unit, has warned that cybercriminals are circulating fake traffic challan messages to trick people into clicking malicious links or downloading harmful files. The government has advised citizens to verify any pending challan only through the official e-challan portal and avoid interacting with suspicious messages.

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How The Scam Works According to the PIB, fraudsters are using SMS and WhatsApp messages that closely resemble genuine traffic challan notifications sent by transport authorities.

The messages typically claim that a traffic fine is pending and ask recipients to click on a link to clear the dues. In some cases, they may also include APK files or PDF attachments.

Also Read | How to spot fake websites: PIB Fact Check lists 5 warning signs

Because these messages are designed to look authentic, many users may find it difficult to distinguish between genuine notifications and fraudulent ones.

The PIB warned that clicking on such links or downloading unknown files could allow cybercriminals to gain access to a user's smartphone. This may expose personal information and, in some cases, put banking details and financial accounts at risk.

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How To Stay Safe The PIB has urged users to take a few precautions before responding to any message claiming a traffic challan is pending.

It advised people to:

Never click on links received from unknown or unverified sources.

Verify whether a challan is actually pending only through the official e-challan portal: eChallan Parivahan portal.

Download mobile applications only from official app stores and avoid installing APK files shared through messaging platforms.

Officials have stressed that verifying the challan independently is the safest way to avoid falling victim to such scams.

What To Do If You Become A Victim The PIB said anyone who believes they have been targeted by a cyber fraud should report the incident immediately.

Victims can file a complaint at the nearest police station or cyber police station, or report the matter through the government's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

People can also seek assistance by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930. PIB's Advisory The warning comes amid a rise in phishing attempts in which scammers impersonate government departments, banks and other trusted organisations to steal sensitive information or money.

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The PIB has advised people to remain cautious when receiving messages that demand urgent action or payment, particularly those containing unfamiliar links or attachments. Before making any payment or sharing personal information, users should always verify the authenticity of the communication through official government channels.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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