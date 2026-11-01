Got an e-challan message? It could be a scam: What vehicle owners should know before paying traffic fines

Mangaluru City Police have issued a cyber fraud alert warning vehicle owners against fake traffic challan messages, suspicious payment links and malicious APK files after eight cases of such fraud were reported in the city this year, resulting in collective losses of ₹44 lakh.

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According to multiple media reports quoting Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, fraudsters are circulating messages claiming that vehicle owners have pending traffic violations and must pay fines. Unsuspecting motorists who click on these links or download attached APK files risk losing money to cybercriminals.

The police have urged vehicle owners to verify pending traffic violations and e-challan details through official government channels before making any payments.

How the fake traffic challan scam works Fraudsters are reportedly sending fake e-challan notifications through SMS and WhatsApp, claiming that recipients have violated traffic rules and need to clear outstanding fines.

These messages often contain suspicious links or APK files that may appear to be associated with government traffic enforcement services. Clicking on such links or installing applications from unknown sources can expose users to cyber fraud.

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The Mangaluru City Police have cautioned people against downloading APK files from unknown sources, clicking on suspicious payment links or sharing sensitive financial information through unverified websites.

Vehicle owners have specifically been advised not to share bank account details, debit or credit card information, one-time passwords (OTPs) or other personal details through links claiming to facilitate e-challan payments.

How to check genuine traffic challans online The police have advised vehicle owners to verify pending traffic violations and e-challan details exclusively through the government's official portal:

**https://echallan.parivahan.nic.in**

Payments should be made only through authorised platforms.

People who receive suspicious e-challan messages through SMS or WhatsApp should verify their authenticity by contacting or visiting the nearest traffic police station.

If e-challan notices are received by post, vehicle owners can make payments through the official Mangalore One or Karnataka One websites or mobile applications. They can also visit the nearest traffic police station to complete the payment.

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Police warn against fake websites The Commissioner of Police has also cautioned people against assuming that a website is genuine simply because its URL begins with 'https://'.

Fraudsters can create websites that closely resemble official government portals to make their fraudulent payment links appear legitimate.

The police have urged motorists to exercise caution while responding to messages about pending traffic fines and to avoid sharing personal or banking information through unverified links.

People seeking clarification about e-challan payment messages can contact Mangaluru City Police at 0824-2220823 for verification.

The advisory comes as cybercriminals increasingly exploit digital payment systems and impersonate government services to target unsuspecting citizens.