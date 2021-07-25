Aadhaar card can be made for your infants too. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) rules, a child below 5 years can get blue coloured Baal Aadhaar card , which gives unique identity to the child. However, for those parents who have got Baal Aadhaar card for their child below 5 years of age, the UIDAI has reminded them about the mandatory biometric update required when the child becomes 5 years of age. The UIDAI suggested such parents to take their child to the nearest Aadhaar centre and get the biometric update of the child done.

The UIDAI reminded about the must do job for parents whose 5 years old child has Baal Aadhaar card through a tweet and said, "A child below 5 years gets a blue colour #BaalAadhaar. Biometric update is mandatory at the age of 5 yrs. Take your child to a nearby Aadhaar Kendra for #MandatoryBiometricUpdate." For those who may find it difficult to locate the nearest Aadhaar Kendra, the UIDAI gave the link — appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1 and suggested such parents to locate the nearest Aadhaar Kendra by logging in at the given direct UIDAI link.

Here’s how to locate nearest Aadhaar centre

To get one's child's mandatory biometric update done after the child becomes 5 years of age, the parents are required to book an appointment and take their child at the nearest Aadhaar centre by logging in at direct UIDAI link — appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1. After logging in at the given link, one need to follow some simple steps and get the mandatory biometric updation of one’s Child’s Baal Aadhaar card done.

Here is the step by step guide:

1] Login at UIDAI direct link — appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1;

2] Choose either of State, Postal (PIN) Code or Search box option;

3] After choosing any one of the given options;

4] Fill in the information sought there; and

5] Click at 'Locate Centre' button.

You will be able to find the nearest Aadhaar centre. Once you find the nearest Aadhaar center, you need to visit the centre with your child after getting an appointment there.

