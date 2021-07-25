Got Baal Aadhaar card for your child? UIDAI reminds this must do job for parents

Aadhaar card can be made for your infants too. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) rules, a child below 5 years can get blue coloured Baal Aadhaar card, which gives unique identity to the child. However, for those parents who have got Baal Aadhaar card for their child below 5 years of age, the UIDAI has reminded them about the mandatory biometric update required when the child becomes 5 years of age. The UIDAI suggested such parents to take their child to the nearest Aadhaar centre and get the biometric update of the child done.