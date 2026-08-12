'Got firebombed by Indian continent': Trump aide Peter Navarro on his op-ed on New Delhi's Russian oil buy

President Donald Trump's trusted aide and US trade adviser Peter Navarro said he was "firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet" over an op-ed he wrote last year on India's crude oil purchase from Russia. Navarro's allegations that New Delhi's oil trade with Russia had supported Moscow's war efforts were strongly rejected by the Indian government as “inaccurate and misleading”.

In his op-ed in the Financial Times last year, the US trade adviser had claimed India’s increased involvement in the Russian oil trade following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. He added that India had subsequently sold large quantities of refined petroleum products on Russia’s behalf, which he alleged helped sustain Moscow’s war efforts.

In an interview with ANI, Navarro said the issue had since been resolved. He also recalled facing intense backlash from Indian users online after the op-ed's publication.

“During the Ukraine-Russia war, 6-8 months ago, I think I wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times, which absolutely factually correctly pointed out that prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia, but afterwards it got heavily involved and was selling a lot of refined products on behalf of Russia, which helped feed the war machine. And that issue has been resolved,” ANI quoted Navarro as saying.

“Maybe I had a little bit to do with that, with that op-ed, but I can tell you, I got actually firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet. All I would say to you, don't do that," he further added.

Navarro pointed out that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a “very good working relationship” and will work together to resolve the issue surrounding tariffs linked to Russian oil.

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"That's not how we resolve problems here in America. With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me or any gaggle to get between that," he said.

What India had said In September last year, India emphatically rejected Navarro’s remarks on its imports of Russian oil, describing them as “inaccurate and misleading”.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had taken note of Navarro’s comments and strongly disagreed with them.

“We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Mr Navarro and obviously reject them,” Jaiswal stated.

India's purchase of Russia crude India increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022, seeking to meet its energy needs amid volatility in global markets.

Russia had not traditionally been one of India’s major oil suppliers. However, discounted Russian crude enabled Indian refiners to reduce input costs and maintain steady domestic supplies, particularly during disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

US bill proposes 100% tariffs on Russian oil and gas buyers The US Senate on 7 August approved a bipartisan measure that could give Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

The measure, titled the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, cleared the Senate with an 86-11 vote. Named after the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the bill’s key proponents, it aims to intensify economic pressure on Russia and Iran while penalising countries that maintain significant energy ties with Moscow.

If enacted, the legislation would allow the US president to levy tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the world’s five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

The bill also proposes additional sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior government and military officials, financial institutions, energy projects and other entities associated with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The legislation also targets older and reflagged oil tankers allegedly used by Russia to evade international restrictions and preserve revenues from its energy exports. Its wider aim is to curb the financial resources supporting Russia’s economy and military operations.

Under the bill, the US president would have the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the five biggest buyers of Russian oil or natural gas. India, along with China, continues to rank among the largest purchasers of Russian crude.