While operating in India, online food delivery platforms like Zomato face many challenges, but people take advantage of such challenges, resulting in huge losses for the company. A LinkedIn user shared one such experience where the delivery executive of Zomato asked him not to make his payments online and take food from him for a lesser amount.

The user Vinay Sati, an entrepreneur, said he got goosebumps after listening to this scam happening in Zomato.

“I got goosebumps hearing what scam is happening with Zomato. Yesterday I ordered some burger king burgers from Zomato And I also made the online payment. And as soon as the delivery boy came after 30-40 minutes, he told me that sir, don't pay online next time. i wonder why he said that And I asked why brother?" Sati said in his LinkedIn post.

"He said that next time when you will order food worth 700-800rs through COD you only have to pay 200rs for that. “I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered," the post added.

The delivery executive added that you will enjoy the food worth Rs. 1,000 by paying me just Rs. 200-300.

The food which the consumer refuses to receive is reportedly given to the delivery executives.

The entrepreneur tagged the founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal and asked how this scam is even happening. He asked the management of the company to solve the issue and said that after listening to this he had the option to enjoy the food at discounted rates, but as an entrepreneur, he chose to expose this "scandal".

Deepinder Goyal responded to the post and said he is aware of the issue and is working to plug the loopholes.