Got goosebumps: Entrepreneur shares shocking Zomato delivery scam details, CEO responds1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- Vinay Sati, an entrepreneur, said he got goosebumps after listening to this scam happening in Zomato
While operating in India, online food delivery platforms like Zomato face many challenges, but people take advantage of such challenges, resulting in huge losses for the company. A LinkedIn user shared one such experience where the delivery executive of Zomato asked him not to make his payments online and take food from him for a lesser amount.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×