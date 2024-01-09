'Got no call back…': PM Modi snubbed Imran Khan's midnight call after Balakot strike, new book by ex-diplomat states
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan made frantic attempts to communicate with PM Narendra Modi to prevent a military crisis, claims former High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.
Following the Pulwama terror strikes in 2019, former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan had made frantic attempts to communicate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone in an attempt to prevent a full-blown military crisis, a new book written by the former High Commissioner to Pakistan showed.
In the book, Bisaria also wrote, “India was asked to desist, since this was an unprecedented act of aggression and an action tantamount to open war. While Pakistan's media reported the demarche on ceasefire violations by India, the story of the potential missile launch was held back that night but released in a background briefing by ISPR on March 4, with some embellishments. Several media reports appeared in March, detailing the conversations around the missiles between India and Pakistan and through global interlocutors."
Following the Balakot strike, Bisaria said, "the next day, we got the breaking news that Khan had said that Pakistan would repatriate Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF pilot who had been captured after his plane went down in Pakistani territory, as a "peace gesture". Bisaria termed the release of the Indian Pilot a result of India's "coercive diplomacy."
"India's coercive diplomacy had been effective, India's expectations of Pakistan and of the world had been clear, backed by a credible resolve to escalate the crisis," says the book.
Prime Minister Modi had later said in a campaign speech 'Fortunately, Pakistan announced that the pilot would be sent back to India. Else, it would have been 'Qatal ki Raat', a night of bloodshed, the former Diplomat has written in his book.
On this, Ajay Bisaria said, "PM Modi did mention this in his speech. He did refer to this episode but Imran Khan also referred to this episode in his own speech in Parliament, that he had made an attempt to talk to the Indian PM. There was a conversation in Pakistan's parliament also, which has been reported by a Pakistan MP. He mentioned that both, then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and then Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa came to brief the MPs and said there is a serious danger of the crisis escalating and India taking hard action and therefore, we should return the pilot..."
(With inputs from ANI)
