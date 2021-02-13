As India started rolling out the second shot of coronavirus vaccination on Saturday for the beneficiaries who were given jabs on 16 January when the drive began, authorities have reiterated that people need to continue to follow the precautionary rules even after getting fully inoculated.

The country has vaccinated 80,52,454 people until 6 pm on Saturday. According to the doctors, the second round of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

All vaccines that are being administered require at least two doses for the immunity to kick in. The interval between the jabs varies between 12 to 28 days.

Experts have said that the first vaccine shot is designed to train your body to recognise the killer virus and ramp up the immune system, which is the body's defence system against the infection.

The second Covid-19 vaccine dose, which is called the booster shot, further boosts the immune system of your body. "Hence it is imperative to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior even after receiving the coronavirus vaccine," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said earlier.

However, experts have clarified that the second shot can be taken anytime between four to six weeks from the first dose.

They add that the effectiveness of the vaccine would begin to show only after 14 days. Observing all safety protocols, hence, is imperative.

One of England’s leading medical officers had also earlier urged people to follow the strict safety rules as there is no evidence to prove that vaccinated people cannot transmit the virus.

“Regardless of whether someone has had their vaccination or not, it is vital that everyone follows the national restrictions and public health advice, as protection takes up to three weeks to kick in and we don’t yet know the impact of vaccines on transmission," said Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

“The vaccine is rightly something to celebrate – let’s stay patient, stay at home and support the NHS as it continues to roll out the vaccine," he added.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock backed the statement and asked people to not drop their guards against the virus.

"While the vaccine can prevent severe disease, we do not know if it stops you from passing on the virus to others, and it takes time to develop immunity after a jab, so for now everyone must continue to stay at home to help bring down infections and protect the NHS," he said.

The vaccines approved in all the countries so far have not been evaluated on their ability to prevent transmission.





