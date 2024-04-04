‘Couldn’t accept party rejecting Ram Mandir invite': Gourav Vallabh joins BJP after quitting Congress
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday, saying he cannot 'raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the weath creators'.
Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.
