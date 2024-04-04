Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

After joining the BJP, Vallabh said, “I posted a letter in the morning on various social media platforms...In that letter, I wrote all the pains of my heart...This has been my view from the beginning that the temple of Lord Shri Ram (in Ayodhya) should be built."

“An invitation was received and Congress rejected the invitation, I cannot accept it...The leaders of the alliance raised questions on Sanatana, why was Congress not responding to it?...I joined BJP today and I hope to use my ability and knowledge to take India forward…," he said.

He Vallabh tendered his resignation from the party earlier today, saying he cannot “raise anti-Sanatana slogans or abuse the wealth creators". Resigning from the primary membership of the Congress, Gourav Vallabh said he does not feel comfortable with the “direction" the party is moving forward.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gourav wrote, “I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party."

Vallabh, in his resignation letter, alleged that the party's ground level has completely broken down, which does not at all understand the aspirations of New India.

“As a result, the party is neither coming into power nor able to play a strong role as an opposition. This disappoints a worker like me. Bridging the gap between senior leaders and grassroots workers is very difficult, which is essential politically," he said.

“These days, the party is moving forward in the wrong direction. On one hand, we talk about the caste-based census, while on the other hand, there is a perception of being against the Sampurn Hindu Samaj (entire Hindu society). This approach is giving the public a misleading message that the party is supportive only of a particular religious group. This goes against the fundamental principles of the Congress party," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of this significant democratic event, often regarded as the largest exercise in democracy globally, are set to be announced on June 4.

