Gov concludes 75 day booster dose campaign, over 15 cr booster dose administered

A senior official who attended the meeting held in health ministry said, “Despite our best efforts to keep the drive continue for some more time, government decided to end the campaign. Of course, our target was to administer around 90 million doses, however, only 15 crore doses were administered during last 75 days. Government considered that covid is mild and people are also not willingly coming forward for booster dose. Hence, it is better to conclude the campaign."

