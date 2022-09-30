Gov concludes 75 day booster dose campaign, over 15 cr booster dose administered

Union Health Ministry has concluded 75 day long free booster dose campaign
15 crore booster doses were administered to the people through 13 lakh vaccination camps
The Central government has finally concluded the 75 day long free booster dose campaign, the union health ministry said on Friday. In the last 75 days, around 15 crore booster doses were administered to the people through 13 lakh vaccination camps.
On 15 July, the Union government started 75 days long ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’ in a mission mode in which special covid vaccination drives were ogranised by all States/UTs to increase the uptake of precaution dose among all eligible adult population.
A senior official who attended the meeting held in health ministry said, “Despite our best efforts to keep the drive continue for some more time, government decided to end the campaign. Of course, our target was to administer around 90 million doses, however, only 15 crore doses were administered during last 75 days. Government considered that covid is mild and people are also not willingly coming forward for booster dose. Hence, it is better to conclude the campaign."
“In the last 75 days, around 15.92 crore precaution dose have been administered while 76.18 lakh first dose, 2.35 crore second dose," the health ministry said in a statement.
The government further said that during the covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsava, all States and UTs were urged to run the campaign as a ‘Jan Abhiyan’ with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach.
“Multiple special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir, Kanwar Yatra in all northern states/UTs as well as major melas and congregations were organized.
At the start of COVID Vaccination drive, only 8% of the eligible population aged 18 years and above had received the precaution dose. With the intervention of 75 days long free vaccination campaign, 27% of the eligible population have now received their precaution dose.
“Administration of precaution dose is pivotal to confer full/extended protection to beneficiaries against Covid-19. It helps to reduce the severity of the COVID-19 disease, risk of hospitalization and thereby reduces mortality," health ministry said.
