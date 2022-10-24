Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, timing and everything you need to know

Govardhan Puja 2022: SignificanceLegend has it that Lord Indra became enraged when Shri Krishna commanded the Braj people to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. He unleashed such torrential rain in his rage that Braj's residents' lives were perilous. Then, in order to safeguard the Braj people, Brajwasis, and animals, Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger. They took refuge beneath this mountain for seven days. This is why during Govardhan Puja, people worship this mountain by carving it out of cow dung and circumambulating it seven times.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}