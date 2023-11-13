Govardhan Puja 2023: Date, timings, and all you need to know
A significant Hindu festival, Govardhan Puja is observed during the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month, typically the day following Diwali Puja. However, the specific date may vary based on the commencement of Pratipada Tithi, occasionally leading to a one-day gap.
Date of Govardhan Puja 2023: The Hindu festival of Govardhan Puja, observed post-Diwali and before Bhai Dooj, is a time when devotees express their reverence for Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat. Also referred to as Annakoot Puja, this celebration holds significance as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padwa in Maharashtra.