Govardhan Puja 2023: Date, timings, and all you need to know

Date of Govardhan Puja 2023: The Hindu festival of Govardhan Puja, observed post-Diwali and before Bhai Dooj, is a time when devotees express their reverence for Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat. Also referred to as Annakoot Puja, this celebration holds significance as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padwa in Maharashtra.

Devotees engage in heartfelt worship on this day, preparing offerings from grains such as wheat, rice, and a curry made from gram flour and leafy vegetables. These offerings are then presented to Lord Krishna as a token of devotion.

A significant Hindu festival, Govardhan Puja is observed during the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month, typically the day following Diwali Puja. However, the specific date may vary based on the commencement of Pratipada Tithi, occasionally leading to a one-day gap. In 2023, Drik Panchang states that Govardhan Puja falls on November 14.

Shubh Muhurat and Timings The auspicious timing for the Govardhan Puja festivities in 2023 is set to commence at 6:43 am and conclude at 8:52 am on November 14, lasting for 2 hours and 9 minutes. The Pratipada tithi begins at 2:56 pm on November 13 and ends at 2:36 pm on November 14.

Puja Vidhi, Bhog, and Puja Samagri To conduct Govardhan Puja, devotees are advised to create a representation of Govardhan Parvat using cow dung in their courtyard. Following this, the worship involves lighting a lamp and offering items such as rice, kheer, batashe, water, milk, paan, Kesar, and flowers to Lord Govardhan. Devotees are encouraged to pray to Lord Krishna after arranging all the necessary samagri.

As part of the bhog offerings, devotees prepare 56 or 108 types of food items, including sweets for the deity, incense sticks, flowers, garlands made with fresh flowers, roli, rice, and cow dung. A highlight of the celebration is the Chappan Bhog, a collection of 56 food items. Panchamrit, made with honey, curd, and sugar, is also part of the ritual.

The puja samagri essential for Govardhan Puja includes wheat, rice, Panchamrit, Annakutta sabzi made with various vegetables, and curry made from gram flour and leafy vegetables. These offerings are dedicated to Lord Krishna, and the Panchamrit is distributed to devotees after being presented to God.

