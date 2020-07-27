As the state’s coffers emptied out, Yediyurappa decided to open up the state and the economy completely without putting in place precautionary measures. When the lockdown eased, Karnataka had fewer cases but opened its borders up indiscriminately—people from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, all states with a high case load, entered freely without tests or quarantining. As a result, districts like Chamarajanagara, which had zero cases until May, began seeing a surge in infections. “We allowed people from states with a high case numbers to enter Karnataka without having a plan or measures to control the spread. We allowed community transmission. In March and April, Karnataka had broken to chain of transmission to an extent. It is the last mile where we lost, when we opened our borders," said Dr U S Vishal Rao, member of the consultative group to the Centre’s Principal Scientific Advisor.