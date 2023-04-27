Governance happens through innovations, new ideas, says Modi

Governance happens through innovations, new ideas, says Modi2 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Governance can not be limited to only rules and regulations, it needs innovation in reaching out to the people, Modi said
New Delhi: Highlighting the importance of technology in good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said governance happens through innovations and new ideas.‘
“Governance happens through innovations and new ideas. The SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat demonstrates how technology can be efficiently used to resolve people’s grievances," PM Modi said.
Governance can not be limited to only rules and regulations, it needs innovation in reaching out to the people, he added.
He was speaking virtually at a program to mark the completion of 20 years of the `State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology’ (SWAGAT), a grievance redressal platform he started as Gujarat chief minister in 2003.
PM Modi said that SWAGAT changed the old notion of following the established trails in government.
“We proved that governance is not limited to old rules and laws but governance takes place due to innovations and new ideas," he added.
The prime minister recalled that in 2003, e-governance was not much of a priority by the governments of the time. Paper trails and physical files led to a lot of delays and harassment video conferencing was mostly unknown.
“Under these circumstances, Gujarat worked on futuristic ideas. And today, a system like SWAGAT has become the inspiration for many solutions to governance. Many states are working on this type of system. At the center we have also made a system called PRAGATI to review the working of the government. PRAGATI has played a big role in the rapid development of the country in the last 9 years. This concept is also based on the idea of SWAGAT,“ he added.
PM Modi informed that he has reviewed projects worth about 16 lakh crores through PRAGATI and many projects were speeded up due to this.
Concluding the address, the prime minister gave the analogy of a seed sprouting into a massive tree with hundreds of branches and expressed confidence that the idea of SWAGAT will give way to thousands of new innovations in governance.
He expressed delight that governance initiatives are being celebrated like this as it infuses new life and energy in them. “It will continue to serve the public by becoming a model of public-oriented governance," PM Modi concluded.
