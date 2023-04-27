Governance happens through innovations, new ideas, says Modi

“Under these circumstances, Gujarat worked on futuristic ideas. And today, a system like SWAGAT has become the inspiration for many solutions to governance. Many states are working on this type of system. At the center we have also made a system called PRAGATI to review the working of the government. PRAGATI has played a big role in the rapid development of the country in the last 9 years. This concept is also based on the idea of SWAGAT,“ he added.