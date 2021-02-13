OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Governance should be left to elected members accountable to legislature: Law min
Governance should be left to elected members accountable to legislature: Law min
Governance should be left to elected members accountable to legislature: Law min

Governance should be left to elected members accountable to legislature: Law min

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 06:08 AM IST ANI

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday that independence of judiciary and separation of power is part of the basic structure of the constitution and governance should be left to elected representatives who are accountable to the legislature.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday that independence of judiciary and separation of power is part of the basic structure of the constitution and governance should be left to elected representatives who are accountable to the legislature.

Replying to a debate on Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the minister also said that there is a competition going on to file PILs in the Supreme Court and the High Courts and appealed to the judiciary to exercise its discretion in admitting PILs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
UP to open colleges, universities from Feb 15

Uttar Pradesh to open colleges, universities from Feb 15

1 min read . 07:21 AM IST
Imagine life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

Imagine life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

5 min read . 07:07 AM IST
Photo courtesy: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Twitter

Ram Mandir: Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra received donations of 1,511 crore so far, says Trust treasurer

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
Covishield vaccine: Govt is buying each dose for ₹210 from SII

Covishield vaccine: Govt is buying each dose for 210 from SII

1 min read . 07:21 AM IST

''Independence of judiciary is part of the basic structure of the Constitution. Another basic structure is the separation of power," he said, adding that governance and law-making should be left to members accountable to parliament and legislatures.

Referring to the provisions of the bill, he said the government wants to make India a big hub for domestic and international arbitration.

The bill seeks to ensure that all stakeholder parties get an opportunity to seek an unconditional stay of enforcement of arbitral awards where the underlying arbitration agreement or contract or making of the arbitral award are induced by fraud or corruption.

Replying to the debate on Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government wants to make India a big hub for domestic and international arbitration.

"The country needs a fillip to institutional arbitration," he said.

The bill seeks to replace the ordinance brought earlier by the government (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout