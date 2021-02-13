Subscribe
Governance should be left to elected members accountable to legislature: Law min

1 min read . 06:08 AM IST ANI

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday that independence of judiciary and separation of power is part of the basic structure of the constitution and governance should be left to elected representatives who are accountable to the legislature.

Replying to a debate on Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the minister also said that there is a competition going on to file PILs in the Supreme Court and the High Courts and appealed to the judiciary to exercise its discretion in admitting PILs.

''Independence of judiciary is part of the basic structure of the Constitution. Another basic structure is the separation of power," he said, adding that governance and law-making should be left to members accountable to parliament and legislatures.

Referring to the provisions of the bill, he said the government wants to make India a big hub for domestic and international arbitration.

The bill seeks to ensure that all stakeholder parties get an opportunity to seek an unconditional stay of enforcement of arbitral awards where the underlying arbitration agreement or contract or making of the arbitral award are induced by fraud or corruption.

Replying to the debate on Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government wants to make India a big hub for domestic and international arbitration.

"The country needs a fillip to institutional arbitration," he said.

The bill seeks to replace the ordinance brought earlier by the government (ANI)

