‘Working on tourist destination development in challenge mode’2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST
The Union Budget for FY24 had proposed 50 new tourist destinations across the country to be identified to be developed as new, wholesome tourism destinations
New Delhi: The government is looking to develop 50 new destinations in the country “challenge mode" said Manisha Saxena, director general of the Ministry of Tourism, at the sidelines of an event organised by Mastercard in the city on Tuesday.
