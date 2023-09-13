New Delhi: The government is looking to develop 50 new destinations in the country “challenge mode" said Manisha Saxena, director general of the Ministry of Tourism, at the sidelines of an event organised by Mastercard in the city on Tuesday.

“The prime minister has said that tourism is the biggest economic activity. We have so many heritage monuments and there is no end to the kind of opportunities we have here. This is a good time to promote India as the G20 has just gotten over and everyone is talking about India. We are also doing destination development in challenge mode," she said.

The Union Budget for FY24 had proposed 50 new tourist destinations across the country to be identified to be developed as new, wholesome tourism destinations, according to Saxena. The ministry is also working on a projection for the next 25 years to become a $1 trillion industry in India by 2047.The Payments Gateway & Invest India under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism has launched its experiences microsite ‘Priceless.com’ in India, a website which will help travellers find deals and experiences here. Priceless, the payment gateway said, is a lifestyle programme which curates experiences across countries and first began in 2014 in cities like London, and is present in five continents around the world. For this, the ministry had been in discussions with the payments gateway to launch this platform for a few weeks to launch this programme.

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of the healthcare business at the payments company, said that India had a long way to go in terms of marketing itself to the world and this could help in changing the way the country is perceived in terms of travel around the world.

“We moved away from advertising led marketing activities to experience based marketing. This site could be a small contribution to that and the time to market India is now. We want to market tourism and travel corridors along with the Ministry of Tourism by creating curated experiences. India is progressive and goes beyond just how it is marketed in the west," he added. For this, over the years, the company has acquired platforms and businesses to curate experiences.

The company did not declare how much it has invested in the programme but said it was a sizable amount. This will have a direct impact on the return on investments. The events will also have culinary, sports, entertainment, and wellness as part of the purchasable offerings to its card users.

The company said there has been an increase in spending on experiential travel by 65% since 2019 in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the pent-up demand for travel. The idea would also be to build on the Ministry’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign which it first came up with during the pandemic.

Last year in September, the payments gateway had temporarily tied up with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, taking over from Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd), which had signed a deal with the board for a title sponsorship of all team India matches for ₹326.80 crore in 2019. Paytm was to fork out ₹3.8 crore per match, about 58% higher than the earlier ₹2.4 crore deal, but in July 2022, the company requested BCCI to assign the rights to Mastercard till March 2023.

This year, the payments gateway tied up exclusively with the ICC to allow its cardholders the opportunity to purchase the Men’s Cricket World Cup match tickets during an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window.