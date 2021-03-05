Government aims to reduce 6,000 compliances for businesses this year: PM Modi

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra had last year said that to reduce compliance burden and ensure better easing of doing business environment for companies operating in India, the government has started identifying redundant rules in state and central acts that can be removed. "We are very keen on improving compliance burden in the country. It is a major assignment given by the prime minister and Cabinet secretary is monitoring its progress," he said in July.