Starting 1 October, the central government will be able to freely spend their allocated budgets for FY22. The finance ministry on Friday withdrew its earlier diktat for the September quarter directing most central government departments and ministries to limit their expenditure to 20% of budget estimate for FY22.

Also, instructions regulating bulk items of expenditure amounting more than ₹200 crore have also been relaxed for items pertaining to budgeted capital expenditure for the remaining part of the current financial year.

In an office memorandum on 30 June, the department of economic affairs in the finance ministry put fresh guidelines for expenditure control by dividing departments under two categories. While in Category A, departments such as agriculture, AYUSH, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food and public distribution, transfers to states, health and family welfare, and rural development, among others were given a free hand to spend within their budgeted allocations, most other departments, including commerce, home affairs, renewable energy, and textiles were asked to limit their expenditure within the 20% cap of budget allocation for FY22.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd, said the clear upturn in the government’s tax revenues and the anticipated inflows from the National Monetisation Pipeline are likely to have triggered the welcome withdrawal of the cash management guidelines. “The government’s spending had contracted by 5% in April-July period standing at 29% of the budget estimates. With the withdrawal of the expenditure management guidelines, we anticipate that spending will gather pace in the second half of this year, which will be critical to unleash animal spirits and drive a faster recovery in economic activity," she added.

Direct tax collections for FY22 as on 22 September increased 74% to ₹5.7 trillion, according to data released by the finance ministry.

With the modest net fiscal cost of the first supplementary demand for grants, and the expected enhancement in the outlay for fertilizer subsidies for the rabi season as well as for the MGNREGA, Nayar said she expects government’s total expenditure to exceed the FY22 BE by about ₹50,000 crore- ₹60,000 crore. “The extra expenditure is likely to be comfortably absorbed by the higher-than-budgeted transfer of surplus by the RBI and the commencement of inflows from the National Monetization Pipeline. Higher government spending is likely to boost growth in second half of FY22, in contrast to the situation in June quarter of FY22, when government consumption expenditure had trailed the year-ago level," she added.

Earlier in June, India’s finance ministry had also asked all ministries and departments to cut “avoidable, wasteful and controllable" expenses such as overtime allowance and travel by 20% amid concerns that the fiscal deficit may overshoot the FY22 target of 6.8% of GDP due to rising covid-related bills.

The heads under which expenses need to be controlled include overtime allowance, rewards, domestic and foreign travel expenses, office expenses, rents and taxes, royalty, publications, other administrative expenses, supplies and materials, cost of ration, fuel bills, clothing, advertising and publicity, minor works and maintenance, and general grants-in aid and contributions.

In a virtual meeting in June with senior government officials to discuss the infrastructure road map, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked ministries to front-load their FY22 capital expenditure and explore public-private partnerships, holding that enhanced capex will play a critical role in revitalizing the economy post the pandemic. The budget for FY22 provided a capital outlay of ₹5.54 trillion, a sharp increase of 34.5% over the budget estimate of FY21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.