NEW DELHI: To create a social security net for the poor, the government will offer its life and accident insurance schemes--PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and PM Surakhsha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)--to eligible Jan Dhan account holders.

These government-backed insurance schemes were announced in 2015.

The announcement, made by the finance ministry on Friday, comes with the completion of six years of National Democratic Alliance government’s flagship scheme Jan Dhan Yojana. The scheme was primarily launched to provide banking services to all households but it al played a crucial role in the success of other welfare schemes, including direct benefit transfer (DBT), disbursal of financial assistance during covid-19.

PMJJBY is available to people in the age group of 18 to 50 years having a bank account. The risk coverage under this scheme is for ₹2 Lakh, at a premium of ₹330 per annum in case of a death of the insured.

PMBSY is available to people of 18-70 years. The risk coverage under the scheme is ₹2 lakh at a premium of ₹12 per annum for accidental death and full disability and ₹1 lakh for partial disability.

The government also plans to improve access of Jan Dhan Yojana account holders to micro-credit micro investment such as flexi-recurring deposits, an official statement said. It also looking to boost digital payments, including the use of RuPay debit card among the accountholders through creation of acceptance infrastructure across India, the ministry said.

As of 19 August, there were more than than 40.35 crore beneficiaries banked under the scheme, amounting to ₹1.31 lakh crore. Close to two-third of the accounts are from rural area and 55% are held by women, as per official data.

According to the finance ministry, the average deposit per account is ₹3,239, which is an increased of over 2.5 times since August 2015. "Increase in average deposit is another indication of increased usage of accounts and inculcation of saving habit among account holders," the statement said.

According to the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, a Jan Dhan account is considered inoperative if there have been no customer-induced transactions in the account for over two years. As of August, 34.81 crore out of total 40.35 crore accounts were operative.

