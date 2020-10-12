Government announces 10,000 interest-free festival advance to employees

Government announces ₹10,000 interest-free festival advance to employees1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 02:27 PM IST
- This ₹10,000 advance will come as a pre-paid rupay card, which can be availed and spent by March 31, 2021
- The move aims to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy
NEW DELHI : The government on Monday announced a one-time ₹10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees as part of plans to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy.
At a press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said festival advance was discontinued from 6th Pay Commission for central government employees.
But as a one-time measure, an interest-free advance will be given to all officers and employees of the central government, she said.
This ₹10,000 advance will come as a pre-paid rupay card, which can be availed and spent by March 31, 2021.
The repayment will be in 10 installments, she said adding that ₹4,000 crore is likely to be spent on this.
