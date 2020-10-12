Subscribe
Home >News >India >Government announces 10,000 interest-free festival advance to employees
Government announces 10,000 interest-free festival advance to employees

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST PTI

  • This 10,000 advance will come as a pre-paid rupay card, which can be availed and spent by March 31, 2021
  • The move aims to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy

NEW DELHI : The government on Monday announced a one-time 10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees as part of plans to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy.

At a press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said festival advance was discontinued from 6th Pay Commission for central government employees.

But as a one-time measure, an interest-free advance will be given to all officers and employees of the central government, she said.

This 10,000 advance will come as a pre-paid rupay card, which can be availed and spent by March 31, 2021.

The repayment will be in 10 installments, she said adding that 4,000 crore is likely to be spent on this.

