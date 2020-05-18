Government announces final tranche of measures, leaves India Inc in a spot

Similar sentiments were expressed by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), the industry’s apex body which had lobbied the government for a bailout. “The association is of the view that the steps taken under the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus will help the country in the long term but the emergent issues facing the retail industry have not been addressed. What retailers needed was wage support; moratorium on payment of principal and interest, and support in the form of working capital," said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive of RAI.