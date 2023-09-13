Special session to debate bill on ECs, discuss ‘parliamentary journey’

NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday listed a raft of key bills, including one to change the way election commissioners are picked, for the 18-22 September special session of Parliament.

Giving the first glimpse of the legislative agenda, the Centre said the special sitting will also discuss India’s 75 years of parliamentary journey.

The announcement came hours after the Centre called a meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties on Sunday, a day before the start of the special session, even as Opposition parties slammed the Centre for not sharing the reason or the agenda for the session.

To be sure, the legislative agenda for the special session —which the government announced in a surprise move two weeks ago—need not be limited to the announcements made on Wednesday and can be expanded at any time.

Bulletins released by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha listed a discussion on the “parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha—achievements, experiences, memories and learnings" on the first day of the session.

In the Rajya Sabha, the government listed the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session, for consideration and passage.

Two more bills that were introduced in the previous session—the Post Office Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023—were listed. These have also been listed for the Lok Sabha as and when the upper house clears them.

In the Lok Sabha, the government listed two bills—the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023—that were passed by the Rajya Sabha in the monsoon session.

The bill on the selection of election commissioners is likely to prove contentious.

On 10 August, the Centre tabled in the Rajya Sabha a proposed law that sought to effectively displace a Supreme Court ruling that divested the executive of the absolute power to appoint the CEC and ECs by including the Chief Justice of India (CJI) as a member of the selection panel.

According to the bill, the President will ratify the appointments following the recommendation of a selection body consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and a Union cabinet minister who would be nominated by the Prime Minister.

A Constitution bench ruling on 2 March held that the CEC and ECs will be chosen by a panel made up of the PM, the LoP (leader of the single largest Opposition party in Parliament) and the CJI, till Parliament passes a law on appointments.The bill said a search committee, headed by the cabinet secretary and comprising two other secretaries to the government, will shortlist five names for appointment as the CEC and ECs. The selection panel can, however, also consider other names .