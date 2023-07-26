Centre announces OFS for RVNL, to sell up to 5.36% stake1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:13 PM IST
The floor price for the RVNL OFS shall be ₹119 per equity share, the government informed via a stock regulatory filing.
The central government on 26 July announced the 'Offer for Sale' of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's 5.36 stake, it informed via a stock regulatory filing.
As per the plan, the government is mulling to offload 11.17 crore shares amounting to a stake of 5.36 percent in the rail PSU. The proposal also includes a green shoe option of 1.96 percent in case of oversubscription.
Under OFS, public companies' promoters can sell their shares through the bidding platform for the exchanges and reduce their holdings in a transparent manner.
Recently, RVNl had bagged a ₹808-crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for rehabilitation and upgrade of the Chandikhole-Paradip Section of NH-53 in Odisha from four to eight lanes.