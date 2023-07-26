The central government on 26 July announced the 'Offer for Sale' of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's 5.36 stake, it informed via a stock regulatory filing.

The notice said, "The Ministry of Railways has submitted to BSE a copy of notice of the proposed OFS up to 70,890,683 equity shares of RVNL on 27 July, 2023, (T day) and on 28 July, 2023 (T+1 day) with an option to additionally sell 40,866,394 equity shares through a separate, designated window of the BSE Limited and the NSE collectively representing 5.36% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company in accordance with the OFS guidelines."

The central government said that the floor price for the RVNL OFS shall be ₹119 per equity share. Though there is a discount of nearly 11 percent from RVNL's current market price.

The OFS will be open for non-retail and retail investors on July 27 and July 28 respectively.

"Offer for sale in RVNL opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. The government will divest 5.36 percent equity including a green shoe option of 1.96 percent," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.