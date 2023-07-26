comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Centre announces OFS for RVNL, to sell up to 5.36% stake
Back

The central government on 26 July announced the 'Offer for Sale' of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's 5.36 stake, it informed via a stock regulatory filing.

The notice said, "The Ministry of Railways has submitted to BSE a copy of notice of the proposed OFS up to 70,890,683 equity shares of RVNL on 27 July, 2023, (T day) and on 28 July, 2023 (T+1 day) with an option to additionally sell 40,866,394 equity shares through a separate, designated window of the BSE Limited and the NSE collectively representing 5.36% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company in accordance with the OFS guidelines."

The central government said that the floor price for the RVNL OFS shall be 119 per equity share. Though there is a discount of nearly 11 percent from RVNL's current market price.

The OFS will be open for non-retail and retail investors on July 27 and July 28 respectively.

"Offer for sale in RVNL opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. The government will divest 5.36 percent equity including a green shoe option of 1.96 percent," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

As per the plan, the government is mulling to offload 11.17 crore shares amounting to a stake of 5.36 percent in the rail PSU. The proposal also includes a green shoe option of 1.96 percent in case of oversubscription.

Under OFS, public companies' promoters can sell their shares through the bidding platform for the exchanges and reduce their holdings in a transparent manner.

Recently, RVNl had bagged a 808-crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for rehabilitation and upgrade of the Chandikhole-Paradip Section of NH-53 in Odisha from four to eight lanes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout