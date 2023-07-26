Centre announces OFS for RVNL, to sell up to 5.36% stake

The notice said, "The Ministry of Railways has submitted to BSE a copy of notice of the proposed OFS up to 70,890,683 equity shares of RVNL on 27 July, 2023, (T day) and on 28 July, 2023 (T+1 day) with an option to additionally sell 40,866,394 equity shares through a separate, designated window of the BSE Limited and the NSE collectively representing 5.36% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company in accordance with the OFS guidelines."