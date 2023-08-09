Govt launched sale of subsidized dal1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Stock of pulses held by entities such as dealers, importers, millers and traders are continuously monitored through the online stock monitoring portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs.
New Delhi: The government had announced the sale of subsidised chana dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ in July. The dal was sold for ₹60 per kg for a 1-kg pack and ₹55/kg for a 30kg pack to make pulses available to consumers at affordable prices, said Union minister of state for ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey.