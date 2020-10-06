Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Government appoints three external members to RBI’s MPC
The four-year tenure of the earlier nominees ended in September.

Government appoints three external members to RBI’s MPC

1 min read . 07:26 AM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • The RBI had to postpone its last meeting of Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled to begin on 29 September, as the government could not fill the vacancies after the tenure of the three external members

NEW DELHI: The central government has appointed three external members to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India after the four-year tenure of the earlier nominees ended in September.

NEW DELHI: The central government has appointed three external members to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India after the four-year tenure of the earlier nominees ended in September.

Ashima Goyal, professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Jayanth R. Varma, professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Shashanka Bhide, senior advisor, National Council of Applied Economic Research will be the three government nominees joining the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, deputy governor Michael Patra and executive director Mridul Saggar in the MPC that decides policy rate required to achieve the inflation target.

Ashima Goyal, professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Jayanth R. Varma, professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Shashanka Bhide, senior advisor, National Council of Applied Economic Research will be the three government nominees joining the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, deputy governor Michael Patra and executive director Mridul Saggar in the MPC that decides policy rate required to achieve the inflation target.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The RBI had to postpone its last meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) beginning 29 September as government could not feel the vacancies after the tenure of the three external members--Ravindra Dholakia, Pami Dua and Chetan Ghate--ended in September. Members of the MPC are not eligible for reappointment.

Goyal is also a member of the Prime minister’s Economic Advisory Council and a strong votary of government’s economic policies in public forums. She has earlier served as a member in the RBI technical advisory committee for monetary policy. Currently, she is an independent director at Edelweiss Financial Services, IDBI bank and SBI General Insurance.

Verma is an expert on financial markets and his research interests include financial sector reforms, functioning of banks and foreign exchange risk management. Bhide is an expert on agriculture and inflation matters.

According to the RBI Act, external members of the MPC will be appointed by the central government “from amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge and experience in the field of economics or banking or finance or monetary policy."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated