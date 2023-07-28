Leg-up for lithium hunt as LS passes mining Bill3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Union minister for coal and mines Pralhad Joshi had introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday
New Delhi: The government pressed ahead with its legislative agenda in the monsoon session of Parliament, getting Lok Sabha approval for the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks larger participation of the private sector in mineral exploration and production, including that for sought-after lithium.
