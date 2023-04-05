Centre gave approval for installation of 10 nuclear reactors: Jitendra Singh

Centre gave approval for installation of 10 nuclear reactors: Jitendra Singh1 min read . 05:19 PM IST
The government has also accorded ‘in principle’ approval for new sites to set up nuclear reactors in the future
The government has also accorded ‘in principle’ approval for new sites to set up nuclear reactors in the future
New Delhi: The government has given approval for installation of ten nuclear reactors in the country, union minister Jitendra Singh informed Parliament on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The government has given approval for installation of ten nuclear reactors in the country, union minister Jitendra Singh informed Parliament on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said that the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for ten indigenous pressurised heavy water reactors of 700 MW each in fleet mode.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said that the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for ten indigenous pressurised heavy water reactors of 700 MW each in fleet mode.
The nuclear reactors will be set up in Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The nuclear reactors will be set up in Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The minister said that the government has roped in state-owned companies for the installation of the nuclear reactors or the exercise would be done exclusively by the specialised government agencies.
The minister said that the government has roped in state-owned companies for the installation of the nuclear reactors or the exercise would be done exclusively by the specialised government agencies.
The government has amended the Atomic Energy Act in 2015 to enable the joint ventures of NPCIL with public sector enterprises to set up nuclear power projects, he added. These reactors are planned to be set up in ‘fleet mode’ progressively by the year 2031 at a cost of Rs. 1,05,000 crores.
The government has amended the Atomic Energy Act in 2015 to enable the joint ventures of NPCIL with public sector enterprises to set up nuclear power projects, he added. These reactors are planned to be set up in ‘fleet mode’ progressively by the year 2031 at a cost of Rs. 1,05,000 crores.
Jitendra Singh said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have jointly manufactured an earth science satellite named, NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar).
Jitendra Singh said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have jointly manufactured an earth science satellite named, NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar).
In another reply in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that during 2021-22 nuclear power reactors generated 47,112 million units of electricity, which comprises about 3.15% of the total electricity generated in the country.
In another reply in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that during 2021-22 nuclear power reactors generated 47,112 million units of electricity, which comprises about 3.15% of the total electricity generated in the country.
He said the present installed nuclear power capacity is set to increase from 6,780 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction. The government has also accorded ‘in principle’ approval for new sites to set up nuclear reactors in the future.
He said the present installed nuclear power capacity is set to increase from 6,780 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction. The government has also accorded ‘in principle’ approval for new sites to set up nuclear reactors in the future.